WSU defensive back Skyler Thomas is back in the transfer portal

This is the second time in as many months that Thomas' name has been on the website.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Skyler Thomas is once again looking to play elsewhere this college football season.

Thomas' name popped up in the transfer portal again on Wednesday.

The redshirt senior originally put his name into the portal in August after the Pac-12 announced that they would not play football in the fall. A week later, he withdrew his name from the portal and opted to stay with the Cougs.

"This is a crazy time with a lot of uncertainty in the air and me returning to Pullman is the best option for my family and me," Thomas said in a tweet, after withdrawing his name in August.

"I appreciated Skyler's communication throughout the whole process. We were very open with each other. Most guys when they go into the transfer portal you don't hear about it and you part ways. I really appreciated the openness," Rolovich said after the Cougs' first practice this past Friday.

Obviously something changed in the past five days.

Thomas started 12 of 13 games in 2019 for the Cougs. He also led the team with four interceptions and was second on the team with 72 tackles last season.

If Thomas indeed does decide to transfer, this is a big loss for WSU both from a production and leadership standpoint. Thomas was poised to be one of the key leaders of the defense this season.