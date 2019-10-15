PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is headed to the small screen – and we aren’t talking about their football games.

HBO crews are following the Cougs this week as they prepare for their homecoming game against the Colorado Buffaloes this Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. The game will air on ESPNU.

The Cougs are looking for their first Pac-12 win at the game, as they are 0-3 in conference play. Colorado is 1-2 in conference play.

HBO announced in September that WSU would appear on the first all-access college football series of the network’s popular franchise 24/7. The show will also chronicle Florida, Penn State and Arizona State.

The series will be narrated by Liev Schrieber, who voices HBO Sports’ documentaries and the 24/7 and Hard Knocks franchises. It will document the lives of the programs’ head coaches – including Mike Leach of WSU, players and assistant coaches during one week of the regular season.

When KREM’s Karthik Venkataraman asked Leach if he would watch himself or Game of Thrones on HBO, his response was, “Game of Thrones for sure. I already know the story of Mike Leach.”

Leach added that the “HBO crowd” is in better shape than other media entities he has worked with in the past.

“Quite spry and quick on their feet, especially for city slickers,” Leach added.

Thomas Odelfelt, a producer with “24/7 College Football,” revealed a truth about Leach that many fans already know: You never know what you’re going to get.

“Just being around him, you know, in the room talking about football, talking about Cougars, talking about horses, talking about anything that comes to mind. It’s cool. It’s something you don’t really get when you’re dealing with athletes or college football programs or coaches, so it’s definitely a change of pace,” Odelfelt said.

Washington State’s episode of “24/7” will air from 9 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. It will be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and partners’ streaming platforms.

RELATED: Washington State pass defense must be better against Colorado

RELATED: 'Go Cougs!' Crop artist shows off WSU pride before homecoming game