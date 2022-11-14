Washington State Basketball gets commitment from Rueben Chinyelu

Rueben Chinyelu, a 6'11" center from Nigeria, chose the Cougs because of the way they play and past experience with African players.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University men’s basketball team has received a commitment from one of the top international recruits.

Rueben Chinyelu, a 6’11” center from Nigeria committed to WSU over several other schools. The news was first reported by ESPN and confirmed by the Basketball Africa League.

Chinyelu told ESPN that he picked the Cougs because of their style of play and the coaching staff’s experience with African players. WSU has signed several players from Africa in the past few seasons, including Mouhamed Gueye, Efe Abogidi, TJ Bamba, and others.

Reports indicated that Chinyelu weighed Washington State against offers from Florida, Rutgers, Tennessee, Santa Clara, and others.

