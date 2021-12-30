The Cougs are going bowling... So we went bowling with two of them

Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris have been a wide receiver tandem not to be reckoned on the field this season, but what about in a bowling alley?

PULLMAN, Wash. — Calvin Jackson Jr. and Travell Harris have been the top wide receiver duo in the Pac-12 this season. Jackson Jr. ranks second in the league total yards at 955 and Harris is right behind Calvin in third with 801, easily outpacing any other Pac-12 tandem.

Jackson Jr. isn't just talented on the field though as he is also an incredible bowler. We decided to go bowling with him and Harris to see where their skills were at in the bowling alley. What resulted was all out domination by Jackson Jr. and a fierce battle between Sports Director Brenna Greene and Harris. You'll want to watch the video, as the competition between Greene and Harris has a classic ending.

During bowling we also talked to Harris and Jackson about what this season has meant to them, their relationship, and what's next for the duo. For Jackson Jr., it's his last game in a WSU uniform. For Harris, he's mulling returning for his extra Covid season.