WSU head coach Nick Rolovich says game against Utah 'probably going to be it'

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Cougars head coach Nick Rolovich appeared to rule out a bowl game or rescheduled Apple Cup for WSU during a press conference Tuesday.
Rolovich said WSU's game against the Utah Utes on Saturday is "probably going to be it" for the Cougs this season. That would mean WSU won't play in a bowl game and would rule out the possibility of a rescheduled Apple Cup against the Washington Huskies.
The Huskies had to withdraw from the Pac-12 Championship Game due to a lack of players caused by coronavirus protocols.
Rolovich also said the season had been hard on his team.