Spokane Chiefs' season delayed as WHL leaves start date in the air

The league originally planned to start the new season on January 8, but has now said that won't happen.

CALGARY, AB — The Spokane Chiefs will have to wait even longer to start the new season after the Western Hockey League decided to delay the start of the 2020-2021 season.

According to a news release from the Chiefs, the WHL decided that the originally start date of January 8 wasn't possible due to coronavirus health restrictions in place across the region.

"With public health restrictions in place across Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest U.S., the WHL is not in a position to start its Regular Season as planned on January 8," the Chiefs said in the statement.