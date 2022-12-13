Forever a Coug: WSU remembers former football coach Mike Leach

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is honoring the legacy of former football coach Mike Leach following his death at age 61.
Leach died in a Mississippi hospital following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State said Tuesday.
“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity," the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State.
Leach spent 21 season as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State.
Leach came to Pullman in 2012 and led the Cougs to a 55-47 record before he left for Mississippi State in 2020.
Here are some of the messages shared on social media remembering Mike Leach.
Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun shared a statement:
Washington State University mourns the loss of Coach Mike Leach. We send our deepest condolences to Sharon and the entire Leach Family. Needless to say, there will never be another Mike Leach ever to walk this earth, He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, football coach, teacher, lifelong learner, innovator, conversationalist and a pirate. WSU will forever be indebted to Coach Leach for the legacy he left with us in Pullman. We were fortunate to have Coach Leach lead the WSU Football program for 8 years. Mike will be forever loved, terribly missed and never forgotten.
Washington State Football posted:
We are who we are because of you, Coach.
We mourn the passing of a true 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃. Words can’t even begin to describe the impact you have left on this world. We loved every minute and every memory you have imprinted into this program. Forever a Coug.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.