Forever a Coug: WSU remembers former football coach Mike Leach

WSU is remembering former football coach Mike Leach after he died following complications from a heart condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is honoring the legacy of former football coach Mike Leach following his death at age 61.

“Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity," the family said in a statement issued by Mississippi State.

Leach spent 21 season as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State.

Leach came to Pullman in 2012 and led the Cougs to a 55-47 record before he left for Mississippi State in 2020.

Here are some of the messages shared on social media remembering Mike Leach.

A statement from our athletic director @pat_chun regarding Coach Mike Leach. pic.twitter.com/BCD1rFbapN — Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) December 13, 2022

Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun shared a statement:

Washington State University mourns the loss of Coach Mike Leach. We send our deepest condolences to Sharon and the entire Leach Family. Needless to say, there will never be another Mike Leach ever to walk this earth, He was a husband, father, grandfather, friend, football coach, teacher, lifelong learner, innovator, conversationalist and a pirate. WSU will forever be indebted to Coach Leach for the legacy he left with us in Pullman. We were fortunate to have Coach Leach lead the WSU Football program for 8 years. Mike will be forever loved, terribly missed and never forgotten.

We are who we are because of you, Coach 🏴‍☠️



We mourn the passing of a true 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃. Words can’t even begin to describe the impact you have left on this world. We loved every minute and every memory you have imprinted into this program. Forever a Coug. #SwingYourSword pic.twitter.com/WhsuFAXo3Y — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 13, 2022

Washington State Football posted:

We are who we are because of you, Coach.

We mourn the passing of a true 𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐄𝐍𝐃. Words can’t even begin to describe the impact you have left on this world. We loved every minute and every memory you have imprinted into this program. Forever a Coug.

Did not know Coach Leach personally but know his IMPACT goes way beyond football. 🙏 up to his family, friends and everyone that feels his loss today. Forever a COUG. https://t.co/PPF7HvCtRo — Jake Dickert (@CoachDickert) December 13, 2022

RIP Coach Leach. Once talked ball with him for an hour. Always had time for people, no matter who they were. https://t.co/zSRKE6oBo4 — Jason Eck (@Coach_Eck) December 13, 2022

I was in 1st grade when Graham threw the ball to Crabtree against Texas. Thank you for giving me a chance as a 17 year old. From Wazzu, to Mississippi State I will never forget everything you taught me and the relationship we had. I will see you again someday coach. #RIP pic.twitter.com/2gBYxkKRAj — Will Rogers (@Wrogers__2) December 13, 2022

It is a sad day and a brief statement does not fully capture the emotions and sense of loss present following Mike’s death. Leading as a coach is a unique role and Mike did it in his own unique way. Our deepest condolences to Sharon, the Leach family, and Mike’s many friends. https://t.co/MaTWeMhHp3 — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) December 13, 2022

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.