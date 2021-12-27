Boise State pulls out of Arizona Bowl, opens door for Central Michigan to play in Sun Bowl

Central Michigan appears to be the Sun Bowl's only option for an opponent for WSU, but there are hurdles to get there.

Boise State has officially withdrawn from the Arizona Bowl, opening the door for WSU to play the Broncos' Arizona Bowl opponent, Central Michigan, in the Sun Bowl.

The Miami Hurricanes announced on Sunday they will not be playing in the upcoming Sun Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, according to officials. Miami was set to play against Washington State University (WSU) in the game on Friday, Dec. 31 on KREM 2.

Boise State's players went home for Christmas break and returned with enough players having COVID-19 that the program felt they needed to drop out of the bowl game.

However, there are still some logistics to handle for a CMU-WSU bowl game to happen as the MAC, Central Michigan's conference, has to release the Chippewas from the game for them to play in the Sun Bowl.

The Arizona Bowl is also sponsored by Barstool Sports, who's founder, Dave Portnoy has made it clear that he would not be pleased with Central Michigan dropping out of the game, saying on Twitter: "I suggest WSU football does a poll of players whether they want to play in AZ Bowl or Sun Bowl.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the Sun Bowl has a TV payout of $4.55 million from CBS whereas the Arizona Bowl only has a payout of $350,000 and will only be streamed on YouTube.

The Arizona Bowl and Sun Bowl were slated to take place on the same day, so timing isn't an issue. Travel isn't an issue was well, as Tucson, where the Arizona Bowl is, is a four hour drive away from El Paso.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.

