Jon Newlee no longer head coach of Idaho Vandals women's basketball team

MOSCOW, Idaho — Multiple sources have confirmed that Jon Newlee will no longer serve as head coach of the University of Idaho women's basketball team.

According to the University of Idaho, the team and Newlee mutually agreed to part ways.

"I want to thank Jon for his service to our women's basketball program over the last 15 years," said Idaho Athletic Director Terry Gawlik. "Jon led Vandal women's basketball to new heights, and we all appreciate the time and effort he gave to our student-athletes and our university."

Newlee was the head women's basketball coach since 2008 and is the program's all-time winningest coach with a record of 257-213. Newlee won the Big Sky Coach of the Year award three times in his coaching career (2004, 2006, 2019) and has made 4 NCAA Tournament appearances and 5 WNIT appearances.

Newlee released the following statement after agreeing to part ways with the Vandals:

"I would like to thank the University of Idaho and its leadership for the amazing opportunity to coach the women's basketball team for these past 15 years. I would also like to thank the student-athletes who have played for me at Idaho. They are the reason why I love this profession. I leave the University of Idaho with fond memories and wish the women's basketball program the very best and continued success."

In his 14 years with the Vandals, Newlee led the team to two WAC Regular Season and Tournament championships. Newlee has led Idaho to seven post-season bids, including a run to the WBI semifinals in 2016-2017. Before coaching Idaho, Newlee was named the 1989 Pacific Coast Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

Newlee was the ninth head coach to serve the women's basketball squad. In 2017-2018, his team was sixth in the WBCA Academic Top 25.

A national search for the next coach is set to begin immediately, according to the athletic program.

"We look forward to finding the next leader to not only contend for Big Sky Championships but also develop and grow the young women in our program," Gawlik said.

