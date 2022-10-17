Idaho football holding special ticket promotion tomorrow

Tickets for Saturday's game against Portland State will be sold for $17 for 17 hours Tuesday in recognition of Idaho being ranked No. 17 in the FCS poll.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho head football coach Jason Eck announced a special ticket promotion for Saturday's game against Portland State on Twitter.

Fans of the #17 ranked team in the country deserve $17 tickets. 17 hours only for Saturday's game against Portland State. Sale opens at 7 a.m. tomorrow, October 18th. Use promo code RANK17 at https://t.co/RrTno7LgTB to get the deal.

For 17 hours beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m., tickets for Saturday's game will be sold for just $17. This is in recognition of Idaho being ranked No. 17 overall in the latest FCS media poll.

The special promotion will last until 12:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Idaho and Portland State are scheduled to kick off at the Kibbie Dome at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

In order to buy tickets under this promotion, you must enter the promo code: RANK17.

