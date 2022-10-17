Idaho football holding special ticket promotion tomorrow

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho head football coach Jason Eck announced a special ticket promotion for Saturday's game against Portland State on Twitter.
For 17 hours beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m., tickets for Saturday's game will be sold for just $17. This is in recognition of Idaho being ranked No. 17 overall in the latest FCS media poll.
The special promotion will last until 12:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Idaho and Portland State are scheduled to kick off at the Kibbie Dome at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
In order to buy tickets under this promotion, you must enter the promo code: RANK17.
