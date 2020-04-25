PULLMAN, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above is from when Dezmon Patmon went to the NFL combine.

In the third to last pick in the sixth round, Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon heard his name called by the Indianapolis Colts.

Patmon led WSU in receiving yards his junior season with 61 receptions for 816 yards. In his senior season he had 58 receptions for 762 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 13.1 yards per catch his senior year and 12.7 yards per catch over his entire WSU career.

Patmon's 6'4, 228 lb frame has long been considered one of his greatest assists. He's simply much bigger, yet still just as explosive, as the corners who cover him.

