WSU football hoping to end three game skid, energize stagnant offense against Stanford on Saturday

The Cougs are trusting the process with their current offensive scheme and will look for better execution down the stretch.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State's football team is preparing to take on Stanford on Saturday in the hopes of putting an end to the team's three game losing streak.

WSU head coach Jake Dickert was fired up today and is focused on staying the course and continuing to move the program forward despite this latest rough patch.

"I did not take this seat. I am not sitting in this seat for all the easy times like after Wisconsin. I am in this seat because of times just like this," Dickert said.

The most glaring issue facing the WSU coaching staff right now is a stagnant offense that has not scored more than 17 points in a game since October 1st against Cal. The offensive issues led to chants of, "No more screens!" from fans Thursday night.

However, Coach Dickert believes in the current offensive scheme and the people running it.

"My dad thinks he can call plays, he can't. We just need to stop having negative plays, penalties, holding calls, negative runs, negative screens. Utah was more physical than us on the perimeter by a mile. We cannot have that," Dickert said.

Despite the three game losing skid, the Cougs still have a chance to win eight games in a season for the first time since 2018.

"Opportunity is everything in life. We are going to be facing a lot of (similar) teams down the stretch that will not be easy. Everyone is fighting for those last bowl eligibility spaces and we are one of them, so we need to keep fighting," Dickert said.

The fight begins Saturday against Stanford, a team that also has hopes of being bowl eligible come season's end.

"Stanford is fighting their tail off to extend their season. There's two dogs and one piece of meat out there on Saturday, we need to go take it. I think the way we practiced this morning shows that our team wants to go get it," Dickert said.

The Cougs and Cardinal will kick it off at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. We will have highlights on KREM 2 news Saturday night.

