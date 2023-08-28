Washington State prepares for season opener at Colorado State

The Cougs are hoping to get the jitters out of the way early on Saturday and will do so against CSU, whom they beat 38-7 in Pullman last season.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Week one of the college football season is officially here! Washington State turns its focus to Colorado State for week one as the Cougs travel to Fort Collins, Colorado for their season opener.

"Game one there's tons of nerves, tons of energy, tons of just reserves that you got to get out early," WSU head coach Jake Dickert said. "Sometimes, those guys, you know, they get that energy dialed up too high."

The Cougs are hoping to get the jitters out of the way early on Saturday and will do so against CSU which they beat 38-7 in Pullman last season. However, Dickert stressed that this will be a better Colorado State team entering year two under head coach Jay Norvell.

"I have a ton of respect for Coach Norvell. He's gonna build a really good program there," Dickert said. "I think, yeah, you rely on experiences from last year, but you got to wash that away. They're gonna be better offensively. I mean, they got 11 new scholarship offensive lineman. So scouting them is very difficult."

Washington State mauled the Rams offensive line in the last matchup racking up seven sacks. But, coach Dickert emphasized that this is a different season and different teams on both sides.

"I think you draw a little bit from the experience because I think what you've seen over time is their air raid offense. So, they're going to do very similar things of what they like to do," Dickert said. "We'll lean on that experience, but at the end of the day, it's hard to study, 'hey, this left tackle, here's what he looks like when he's pass protecting.' Because there's a whole bunch of different guys there."

Dickert admitted that he prefers opening the season at home, but sees this week one matchup as a big opportunity to get the ball rolling.

"There's something magical to taking the team and really going away together, especially if you can get that first win. I think it does jumpstart your season through that experience," Dickert said.

Washington State at Colorado State will kick off at 4 p.m. Pacific Time in Fort Collins.

