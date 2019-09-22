PULLMAN, Wash. — There's just something, or maybe a lot of things, about Pullman for Gardner Minshew.

"I was only here for six months and they made it feel like home. I'm just super proud to be a Coug," said Minshew as more than a thousand people waited for his autograph. "They adopted me. I felt like a stray dog when I came in here. I didn't really have a home. Man, the way they adopted me from the first game on, it was just special. The season we had together, there was nothing like it. The most fun season I've had in football I ever. I really feel apart of this community and hope to grow that moving forward."

Something he doesn't need to grow is his relationship with his former head coach.

That's pretty solid.

"I get a text from Coach Leach after every game. I love that guy. We were talking the other day, he's one of the ones that believed in me. Not really anybody else did. I owe him forever for that and it's part of the reason why I'm here."

It's widely known that Leach took a chance bringing in the unproven Minshew in last season.

Now, he's just a enjoying that ride.

"I felt like I'm kind of playing with house money," said Gardner while wearing jorts and aviators. "Every step of the way, I didn't have many opportunities, but now I have one in the NFL. A lot of people thought I wouldn't get here, but now I am here, so gotta make the most of it."

But don't think for a second that through his crazy collegiate journey he ever doubted himself.

"I absolutely thought I would be in this position but not many other people did. That's when having great people around you, an awesome support system, keeping you moving even when you have your doubts, it's awesome."

And now he has the support system of an entire university.

He doesn't take that for granted

"Anytime I can get back, I've got to get back. I flew in this morning, flying back tomorrow morning. Anyway I can get up here, I'm going to do it because I love this place, I love these people, and I love this school."

