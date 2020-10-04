CHENEY, Wash. — Aaron Best announced on Twitter Thursday night that he is taking an indefinite 10% pay cut "to better the welfare of our University, athletic department, football program, and students assistants."

He also said in the post that he is taking these steps "to do my part for our University and athletic department."

In 2018, Best made a base salary of $192,300. Ten percent of that would be $19,230. It is unknown currently what Best's salary was in 2019 or in 2020.

The move comes amid the Coronavirus pandemic and financial woes at Eastern Washington University that existed before the pandemic started.

In February, an Eastern Washington University Faculty Senate committee issued a report suggesting that the university make severe cuts to its athletic programs, even going as far to suggest possibility cutting the whole department.

The committee said in the report that the university is making cuts to academic programs in order to cover athletics funding, and that in Fiscal Year 2019, EWU had to spend about $13.5 million to cover athletic expenses. This was because athletics only brought in a little under $5 million in revenue while spending over $18 million.

The report listed seven options for the university in respects to athletics going forward. They were:

Option A: Completely eliminate athletics

Option B: Move down to NAIA

Option C: Move down to NCAA Division II

Option D: Move down to NCAA Division III

Option E: Stay at NCAA Division I, with elimination of football

Option F: Make large budget cuts but keep all sports

Option G: Operate as normal

Later the University announced that there were no plans to cut the school's football program or change the school's athletic division level.

