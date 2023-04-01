Here's how the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will bring in $4.4 million for Spokane's economy

Visit Spokane's public relations manager Kate Hudson said they're projecting that weekend alone will bring in about $4.4 million to the local economy.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane was selected to host the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, it got canceled due to COVID. Now it's getting a second shot and the first two rounds for the men's tournament will be at the Spokane Arena next year.

Visit Spokane's public relations manager Kate Hudson said they're projecting that weekend alone will bring in about $4.4 million to the local economy.

"People will be staying in our hotels, they'll be eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores, doing all of the Spokane things and so it's a huge impact," Hudson said.

If you live here and don't think you're impacted by Spokane's influx of revenue with this event, that's not entirely true.

"Visitation and tourism is a $1.2 billion industry in Spokane County and that provides about $958 in tax relief for every household in Spokane County," Hudson said.

The NCAA selected the University of Idaho to host the first and second rounds of the tournament in Spokane, along with the women's super regional tournament in 2025.

"It's an honor to be selected to partner with Spokane, the arena and the Sports Commission to put this on," Timothy Mooney with U of I Athletics said.

Mooney said staff will oversee the game operations and coordinate with the Spokane Arena.

"It's a big ship and you have to plan well in advance to make this run well, which we pride ourselves in doing in the last few years," Mooney said.

A big number of visitors is expected to come to Spokane for the tournament and to make the most of this priceless experience here in the Lilac City.

Spokane Arena hosted the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA March Madness Women's basketball tournament in 2022.

Next year men's tournament is set for the weekend of March 22. To purchase tickets, visit the Spokane Arena.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.