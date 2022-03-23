Spokane estimates NCAA women's basketball tournament will bring in $4.4 million for local economy

Spokane Arena will host the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA March Madness Women's basketball tournament. Local businesses look forward to the extra revenue.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane will be flooded with basketball fans from across the country. Hosting the NCAA March Madness women's tournament means increased business at our local hotels, restaurants and consignment shops.

The tournament is making a comeback after two years. The Visit Spokane's public relations manager said the city has missed the increased business from major sporting events.

“This money being infused into our local economy, we need it," public relations manager Kate Hudson said. "Especially after the last two years of not hosting anything. The visitors to these events they eat in our restaurants, they pay a sales tax every time they shop or buy something. They stay in our hotels, they pay the lodging tax."

Ohio State, Texas, Maryland and Stanford University basketball teams will play in the Sweet 16 rounds of the tournament starting Friday.

Coming along with the teams are family and fans.

A store owner near the arena said she's happy to see how Spokane has turned into a sports destination.

“We’re very excited that our city is drawing in a national competition and thrilled for our city because it means that we’re providing the right kind of environment for the athletes,” Pamela Barclay, owner of Wonders of the World said.

Other local businesses like David's Pizza, just steps away form the arena, anticipate out-of-town visitors and more local diners during big weekends.

The kitchen manager said to match increased business, the restaurant increases its staff.

"We're going to see probably double in some cases the normal number of staff that we would have on during these peak moments," Todd Grove, David's Pizza kitchen manager said. "Friday and Sunday in particular, we're going to be busy all day. There will be no lull, there will be no moment where things quiet down.”

People can purchase tickets for individual games or an all weekend pass. Tickets are available at TicketWest.com

The Spokane Arena will also be the home to the first two rounds of 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament.