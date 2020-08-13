NCAA announces they will not host DI fall sports championships

This affects all DI fall sports except for FBS football.

INDIANAPOLIS — NCAA president Mark Emmert announced Thursday afternoon that the organization will not host any fall sports championships this year.

Earlier this month, the NCAA stated that if less than 50% of the teams in a sport are competing, then fall sports championships cannot take place. Emmert says that threshold has now been met at the DI level.

This impacts fall sports such as volleyball, soccer, and cross country. FBS football's playoff is hosted outside of the NCAA, so their system will not be affected.

This move though could cause some college administrators to think, as some see it as unfair for only one fall sport (FBS football) be able to compete for a championship.

This will not impact any of our local DI schools, as Washington State University, Gonzaga, Eastern Washington University, and Idaho have all already postponed fall sports play to the spring.