Cooper Kupp wins NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award

Kupp wins the award for Offensive Player of the year after a 2021 season where he won the receiving triple crown.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Eastern Washington alum Cooper Kupp was named the NFL's AP Offensive Player of the Year today.

This comes after a historical season for Kupp who won the NFL's triple crown by leading the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16).

Kupp has also helped lead his Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl with a spectacular postseason where he's had 25 receptions, 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns in the Rams three wins to get to the championship.

In his five-year NFL career, Kupp has 433 receptions, 5,517 receiving yards and 40 receiving touchdowns.

While Kupp was at EWU, he won the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' top offensive players in 2016. Kupp was dominant in his four years with the Eags and broke the FCS' career receiving yards record and receptions record his senior year.

Kupp finished his career with 6,464 yards on 428 career receptions. The previous record for receptions was 395 and receiving yards was 5,250. Kupp also obliterated the career receiving touchdowns record with 73 receiving touchdowns. The previous record was 58.

Kupp was selected in the third round with the 66th pick by the Rams in 2017. Kupp is also a Washington native and hails from Yakima.