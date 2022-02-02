'You feel chills in those moments': Cooper Kupp's parents enjoying his ride to the Super Bowl

Kupp has continually come up big for the Rams in the postseason this year, and his parents have been there every step of the way.

YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re a week and a half away from the Super Bowl, and it’s one of the most anticipated in our region in quite some time due to one player.

Eastern Washington alum Cooper Kupp is about to take his talents to the highest stage in football with the Los Angeles Rams.

It wasn't easy to get there though, especially in a postseason that has not been for the faint of heart.

"It was a little more nerve-racking than what we had hoped for, wouldn’t you say?" said Cooper's Mom, Karin to his dad, Craig, about last Sunday's three-point victory over the 49ers.

"Yeah, I didn’t eat anything until after the game," said Craig with a laugh.

Maybe Craig should employ that strategy for the Super Bowl because it worked out pretty well in the last contest.

Cooper had both of the Rams’ touchdowns in their win over San Francisco, as well as two key catches on the game-winning field goal drive. Cooper also had two key catches on the Rams’ game-winning field goal drive the previous week against Tampa Bay, including a 44-yard haul that set up the kick.

"You feel those chills moments. I think it was the first time I ever broke down in tears was that catch in Tampa because it was like, this is what he works for," said Karin.

Cooper has become one of, if not the most, reliable receiver in the NFL this year as he accomplished the elusive triple crown.

That means he led the league in receiving touchdowns, yards, and catches.

Kupp is only the fourth receiver in NFL history to achieve the honor, and the last receiver to do so with Steve Smith in 2005.

"He’s just so ready for it. You might see him so rarely drop a ball, and I’m always like, ‘Throw it to him the next play. There’s no way he will drop another.’ It’s just a sure thing," said Karin.

What isn’t such a sure thing is what will happen two Sundays from now.

Whatever happens though, Cooper refuses to be defined by it.

"It’s kind of weird. In one way, it’s a dream come true. Something you dream about as a little kid in the backyard, but I think this week Cooper’s talked about his enjoyment is in the process. The weekly process of getting better and the study of it and the preparation," said Craig.

No matter what, it’s been a season filled with joy for the Kupps. So much joy in fact, that Craig told the Los Angeles Times after Cooper’s 44-yard catch against Tampa Bay, that he has four kids and that catch was a top five moment in his life.

So where do the rankings stand after last week's game?