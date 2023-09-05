Martin Stadium sells out ahead of WSU's first home game

Martin Stadium sold out every ticket for the first home game against the Wisconsin Badgers. Kick-off starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coug fans looking to watch the first home game this Saturday are out of luck; it's a "sellout game on the palouse."

General tickets for Washington State University's (WSU) first home football game against the Wisconsin Badgers sold out. There is a limited number of tickets still available for season pass holders, but people who don't have season passes will have to pay a hefty ticket price and make a sizeable donation.

The Washington State University (WSU) Cougars will kick off the first official game of the 2023 - 2024 season on Saturday, Sept. 9. The home game comes after the Cougs won their season opener against Colorado State 50-24. WSU will now play the no. 19 Wisconsin.

WSU's head coach, Jake Dickert, said Saturday's game will be determined by how efficient the Cougs can be on offense.

"We have to be able to run the ball more efficiently than we did last week, that is probably the biggest takeaway on offense. We have to be able to move people and play fast and aggressive. On the other side, I'm not sure there are two better tailbacks on the same team in the country than what Wisconsin has with Braelon Allen and number one (Chez Mellusi). It is going to take a very disciplined, well-executed game to win because they will not beat themselves," Dickert said.

The 2023 - 2024 season is the final season that WSU will be a part of the PAC-12 conference.

The Cougs and Badgers will kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. You can watch the game on ABC.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.