Spokane Indians named Organization of the Year for second year in a row

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians were recognized by Minor League Baseball in their Winter Meetings that took place in San Diego, California last week. The team was honored for their community work and much more.

In 2021, the Spokane Indians were named the 2021 MiLB Organization of the Year. Now, in 2022, the team is walking away with several other awards that showcase their hard work not just on the field, but off of it too.

2022 Awards:

CommUNITY Champion Award: The team was recognized for community efforts in several campaigns. They participated in The Redband Rally Campaign, Operation Fly Together Campaign, Community Fields Project and the Zero Waste Campaign.

Future Star of the Year Award: Ryan Songey, a member of the Indians front office was recognized for his hard work and leadership in the Ticket Sales department and overall customer service.

Golden Bobblehead (KC the Mascot): With the organization participating in the Operation Fly Together Campaign- the Indian's new mascot, KC the Stratotanker, was created as a symbol to evoke a positive message of the airplane and shine a light on Fairchild Air Force Base.

Golden Bobblehead (Community Fields Project): The Community Fields Project allowed the Spokane Indians and partners to restore a minimum of one baseball/softball field in the Spokane region each year. This included a pair of softball fields at Fairchild Air Force Base in 2022.

Organization of the Year: After taking home this title in 2021, the Spokane Indians were honored for a second year in a row as Organization of the Year.

