Hull twins leave NCAA Final Four empty-handed as UCONN defeats Stanford 63-58

UCONN advances to take on South Carolina in the national championship game on Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS — This was just not the Hull sisters' night. The defending national champion Stanford Cardinal fell to UCONN in the Final Four, ending Lexie and Lacie's collegiate careers.

The Central Valley graduates combined to go 3-16 from the field in this game and only scored a combined seven points, after Lexie had led the Cardinal in scoring the previous three games. Stanford as a team shot 4-21 from beyond the arc, its worst mark in a game since 2019.

UCONN's sophomore sensation Paige Bueckers led the way with 14 points and Evina Westbrook added 12 points to take the Huskies to the title game.

It is the end to a storybook career for the Hull twins at Stanford. In the three postseason tournaments they were a part of in their collegiate careers, Stanford advanced to at least the Elite Eight every year, including a national championship victory last year.

The twins will graduate from Stanford with two degrees apiece.