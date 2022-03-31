Drew Timme among 5 finalists for men's Wooden Award

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme is a finalist for the top award in college basketball. He was also named to the All American Team along with teammate Chet Holmgren.

LOS ANGELES — Drew Timme of Gonzaga , Ochai Agbaji of Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Iowa’s Keegan Murray, and Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky are the five finalists for the men's John R. Wooden Award as college basketball’s player of the year.

The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the finalists Wednesday. The winner will be announced April 5 on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

The finalists have been invited to Los Angeles for the 46th annual presentation on April 8.

The Wooden Award All American Team comprised of the 10 players who were the top vote-getters also was announced. Joining the five finalists were Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Bennedict Mathurin of Arizona and Jabari Smith of Auburn.

Voting took place from March 14-21 during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

This is the second straight season where Timme has earned All-American honors. The junior averaged 18.4 points per game this season, along with 6.8 rebounds per game, and 2.8 assists per game. The big question for a lot of Gonzaga fans is whether Timme will return to Spokane for his senior season or try his luck in the NBA draft. KREM 2 Sports Director Brenna Greene weighed in on the debate and you can read her analysis here.

Meantime, Gonzaga was the only school with two players on the All-American team. Timme was joined by fellow Zag Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren had a fantastic freshmen year for Gonzaga and showed significant growth as the season went on. He also proved to be a threat on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

Holmgren nearly averaged a double-double for the season. He scored an average of 14.1 points per game and pulled down 9.9 rebounds on average per game. Holmgren also added 3.7 blocks per game.

Holmgren is widely considered a lock for one of the top picks in the upcoming NBA Draft and a return to the Zags is unexpected and would be a huge surprise.