'We got old man game': Zag dads take social media by storm with shirts

Anton Watson's dad coined the "Zags got dads" slogan late Friday night. Saturday morning Ben Gregg's dad had shirts made. The rest is history.

SAN FRANCISCO — If you’ve been on Gonzaga Twitter over the last few years, there’s been a popular saying of 'Zags got dudes' when referring to players in the program.

It's become so popular even Gonzaga basketball's own Twitter account has tweeted it out.

The dads of Gonzaga players have now transformed the saying, and it's taken social media by storm.

"Zags got dads. It’s not a moment, it’s a movement!" exclaimed Rasir Bolton's dad, Ray.

And the movement will be advertised.

"Deon actually brought it up," Matt Gregg said, attributing Anton Watson's dad as the creator of the slogan. "Kind of a playoff of Zags got dudes. He went to Zags got dads. I said, ‘That’s awesome. Let’s run with it.’ And I had shirts made up."

"I was thinking, ‘I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ And here we are 16 hours later, and we’ve got shirts on," said Ed Lang, father of Matt Lang.

The 15 shirts Matt Gregg ordered last Saturday have now become so popular they are popping up online at t-shirt stores.

The dads' bond though is apparent, even without their fashion choices.

"I think it’s incredible. Having been a few places, this is real unique," said Bolton, whose son is making the third stop of his college career at Gonzaga. "To be together as dads, and show our sons like, ‘Hey, we’re here. We’re just as invested.’ I think it’s pretty cool."

"That’s what’s so special about GU. That’s why Drew of everywhere he had to choose from, decided to wind up in Spokane because of the culture, family, and stability. You can’t beat it. It’s very unique," said Matt Timme.

However, that sense of community won’t stop the dads from talking a little smack, especially when the proposition of taking on their sons in a game of half-court basketball arises.

"100%. We got size, we got a position, we got experience, we’re not afraid to foul. We’re good. I’m telling you, we’ll be good," Bolton said of how the dads would fair again their sons.

"We got old man game. We don’t turn the ball over. We’re not fancy. That always wins," said Hunter Sallis' stepdad, Thad Livingston.

"That’s a lot of experience, weight and tenure. They just can’t compete with that," Matt Timme echoed.

For now, though, the dads are in search of wins from their sons, not over them.

The more their sons win, the more the Zags got dads movement spreads.

"These aren’t coming off as long as we win," Livingston said.

"Alright, if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes. We’re all in," Matt Timme said, laughing at Livingston.