Spokane's high school spirit week schedule

Spirit week can be dated back all the way to the 1980s when Lewis and Clark High School and Ferris High School created the "Rubber Chicken Game."

Once a year, Spokane public high schools celebrate their school spirit in a very special way: with rivalry.

The rivalry has been a tradition for nearly 40 years with other local high schools joining the competition with their own rivalry games.

On Tuesday, Lewis and Clark and Ferris will battle for the "Rubber Chicken" with basketball games starting at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Shadle Park High School and North Central High School head to the Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena for "Groovy Shoes," where one school will walk away as the winner. Games start at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Central Valley and University High School take the Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena in hopes that one school will walk away with the "Stinky Sneaker." Basketball games tip off at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

