Each week, Mark Hanrahan tracks all things going on and off the football field during Friday night football games in the Inland Northwest that do not always make the highlight reel.

In Week 2, Hanrahan spotted a young squad of cheerleaders in Hunters, Washington, cheering on the Columbia Lions.

"They may be young, but they're might," Hanrahan said. "Don't let them fool you."

The girls told KREM 2 they love being on the sidelines cheering.

Hanrahan also caught an incredible one-handed pick by University's Kyle Duplessis.

And also on Hanrahan's radar -- Lewis & Clark senior Xavier Guillory takes his moves on the field all the way back to the '90s. Guillory runs the ball up the middle before slowing down and high-stepping his way to the sidelines.

