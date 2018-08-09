Shadle Park 16, West Valley 14: Shadle Park senior quarterback completed 10 of 20 passes, had 12 carries for 114 yards and scored a touchdown and the Highlanders (1-1) edged the West Valley Eagles (1-1) at Shadle Park High School. Senior running back Ethan Rehn led the Eagles with two touchdowns.

Pullman 45, North Carolina 13: Junior wide receiver Isaiah Strong scored three of Pullman's six first-half touchdowns to lead the Greyhounds (2-0) to a win over the Indians (0-2) at Joe Albi Stadium. Strong finished the night with four receptions for 92 yards. Junior running back Kade Garvey led North Central with 21 carries ofr 123 yards and a touchdown.

Coeur d'Alene 47, Mead 34: Coeur d'Alene senior quarterback Kale Edwards completed 21 of 35 passes for 246 yards to help the Vikings (2-0) to a victory over the Mead Panthers (1-1) at Roos Field.

Lewis & Clark 34, Davis 8: Junior Keani Guthmueller finished with 15 carries for 113 yards and two touchdowns, including a 93-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, to help the Lewis & Clark Tigers (2-0) to a win over the Davis Pirates (1-1) at Joe Albi Stadium. Wide receiver Xavier Guillory added two more touchdowns for the Tigers and finished with four receptions for 90 yards.

University 43, Post Falls 37

Ferris 31, Lake City 22:

Newport 34, Priest River 8

Reardan 58, Davenport 14

Colfax 21, Freeman 14

Omak 35, Lakeside 33

Columbia 60, Wellpinit 32

Lakeland 27, East Valley 7

Sandpoint 28, Raymond (Alberta) 21

Timberlake 42, Moscow 36

Lewiston 26, Wenatchee 10

Deer Park 27, St. Maries 6

Bonners Ferry 28, Riverside 8

Northwest Christian School 34, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13: Senior Silas Perreiah finished with 18 carries for 112 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Crusaders (2-0) past the Broncos (1-1).

