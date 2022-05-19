'I made the right decision': Newest Zag Efton Reid looking forward to his future at Gonzaga

The 7'0" center committed to GU a few weeks ago and is expected to make an immediate impact next season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A few weeks ago, seven-footer Efton Reid announced he was transferring from LSU to play at Gonzaga.

The former five-star center is expected to start in Gonzaga’s frontcourt next year and have an immediate impact.

He's the next in line in a long lineage of successful Gonzaga big men.

"I know I made the right decision in my heart," said Reid to KREM in his first interview since committing to GU. "Being in a system that fits my needs and just seeing the guys who were in that system as a big just thrive, like, why not come to Gonzaga, o be a better player and be in a winning culture?"

That word win?

Well, it’s going to come up a lot during this interview.

It's obviously the thing that fuels Efton the most.

"I would describe myself as just a very skilled player. Every time I step onto the court, I want to win, so I’m a competitor. I just do whatever it takes to win, basically. I do. Whether that be setting a screen for my point guard to get an open basket or talking on defense, motivating my teammates. Just everything. I just want to win every time I step on the court," said Reid.

As for his personality, Efton describes himself as a very low-key guy, which matches up with his recruitment. There were no top ten lists or grand statements from the Virginia native.

"I really don't care about the hype, I really don't. Everyone's contacted me out of the ying yang about me putting on my list and my offers, but it just really doesn't matter to me. I really am a simple person, to be honest. I know who I am in Christ, so everyone can say anything about you. But, at the end of the day, I'm only worried about God's judgment," said Reid.

That doesn’t mean that Reid doesn’t want to improve.

Last year at LSU, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while starting every game for the Tigers.

Reid makes it clear that the season didn't live up to his expectations, and he wants to right the ship.

"I can show that I'm really skilled big," said Reid of coming to Gonzaga. "I really wasn't afforded that opportunity. You know, I was, but at the same time, I really wasn't. I really wasn't put in position to show what I can do, and when I was shown, they saw little flashes. For me, I'm just worried about getting better and getting stronger and just helping my team win at the next level."

Efton’s certainly ready for his next chapter.

You can tell he’s ready to work.

"I'm just excited to play. I'm excited to get to work honing my craft, developing at Gonzaga, and not only develop, but just get better as a player and as a human being. I'm just excited to play and put on that Zag jersey," said Reid.