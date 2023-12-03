Gonzaga's Drew Timme named Second Team AP All-American

SPOKANE, Wash. — As he makes his way through his final NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga's Drew Timme has been named the Second Team All-American by the Associated Press (AP).
This is the third straight season the senior forward has been named the Second Team AP All-American. Timme was also named the West Coast Conference (WCC) Player of the Year, the First Team All-American by Sporting News and became Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer during their matchup against Saint Mary's.
Timme tops the WCC averaging 20.9 points per game. He is second in shooting, averaging 62.4% from the field, and fifth in rebounds, grabbing 7.3 per game.
As Gonzaga's new all-time leading scorer, Timme has 2,210 points during his four seasons at Gonzaga. He is third in the nation with 272 field goals and sixth with 689 points. Timme also owns the record for most made field goals in Gonzaga history with 869, and his 62.1 career field goal percentage is third. He boasts a record of 118-12 (.901) in his Gonzaga appearances, going 58-4 (.934) in conference play.
The Associated Press 2022-23 All-American Winners:
First Team
- Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 305, Junior, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds (58 of 58 first-place votes, 290 points(asterisk))
- Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, 225, Redshirt junior, Denton, Texas, 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds (47, 264)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6-9, 245, Senior, Greenwood, Indiana, 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds (44, 258)
- Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-2, 195, Senior, Dallas, 17.1 points, 3.3 assists (33, 235)
- Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6-9, 200, Freshman, Antioch, Tennessee, 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds (35, 227)
Second Team
- Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, 6-7, 225, Senior, Camarillo, California, 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds (27, 220)
- Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, Senior, Richardson, Texas, 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, (22, 206)
- Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona, 6-11, 245, Junior, Vilnius, Lithuania, 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds (6, 165)
- Jalen Pickett, Penn State, 6-4, 209, Senior, Rochester, New York, 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds (8, 115)
- Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, 260, Senior, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 16.5 points, 13.1 rebounds (2, 106)
Third Team
- Markquis Nowell, Kansas State, 5-8, 160, Senior, Harlem, New York, 16.8 points, 7.6 assists (2, 89)
- Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 190, Junior, Cumberland, Rhode Island, 13.3 points, 7.7 assists (1, 81)
- Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-11, 235, Senior, Richmond, Virginia, 15.9 points, 10.4 rebounds (1, 47)
- Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-6, 230, Senior, Norfolk, Virginia, 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds (0, 45)
- Kris Murray, Iowa, 6-8, 220, Junior, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds (1, 44)
Honorable Mention
- Max Abmas, Oral Roberts
- Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest
- Souley Boum, Xavier
- Tyger Campbell, UCLA
- Marcus Carr, Texas
- Yuri Collins, St. Louis
- Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
- Kendric Davis, Memphis
- Hunter Dickinson, Michigan
- Kyle Filipowski, Duke
- Adam Flagler, Baylor
- Ryan Falkbrenner, Creighton
- Darius McGhee, Liberty
- Mike Miles Jr., TCU
- Adama Sanogo, Connecticut
- Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
- Isaiah Wong, Miami
