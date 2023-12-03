Gonzaga's Drew Timme named Second Team AP All-American

This is the third straight season the senior forward has been named the Second Team All-American by the Associated Press.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — As he makes his way through his final NCAA Tournament, Gonzaga's Drew Timme has been named the Second Team All-American by the Associated Press (AP).

Timme tops the WCC averaging 20.9 points per game. He is second in shooting, averaging 62.4% from the field, and fifth in rebounds, grabbing 7.3 per game.

As Gonzaga's new all-time leading scorer, Timme has 2,210 points during his four seasons at Gonzaga. He is third in the nation with 272 field goals and sixth with 689 points. Timme also owns the record for most made field goals in Gonzaga history with 869, and his 62.1 career field goal percentage is third. He boasts a record of 118-12 (.901) in his Gonzaga appearances, going 58-4 (.934) in conference play.

The Associated Press 2022-23 All-American Winners:

First Team

Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 305, Junior, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds (58 of 58 first-place votes, 290 points(asterisk))

Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, 225, Redshirt junior, Denton, Texas, 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds (47, 264)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6-9, 245, Senior, Greenwood, Indiana, 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds (44, 258)

Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-2, 195, Senior, Dallas, 17.1 points, 3.3 assists (33, 235)

Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6-9, 200, Freshman, Antioch, Tennessee, 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds (35, 227)

Second Team

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, 6-7, 225, Senior, Camarillo, California, 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds (27, 220)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga , 6-10, 235, Senior, Richardson, Texas, 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, (22, 206)

, 6-10, 235, Senior, Richardson, Texas, 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, (22, 206) Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona, 6-11, 245, Junior, Vilnius, Lithuania, 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds (6, 165)

Jalen Pickett, Penn State, 6-4, 209, Senior, Rochester, New York, 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds (8, 115)

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, 260, Senior, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 16.5 points, 13.1 rebounds (2, 106)

Third Team

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State, 5-8, 160, Senior, Harlem, New York, 16.8 points, 7.6 assists (2, 89)

Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 190, Junior, Cumberland, Rhode Island, 13.3 points, 7.7 assists (1, 81)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-11, 235, Senior, Richmond, Virginia, 15.9 points, 10.4 rebounds (1, 47)

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-6, 230, Senior, Norfolk, Virginia, 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds (0, 45)

Kris Murray, Iowa, 6-8, 220, Junior, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds (1, 44)

Honorable Mention

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest

Souley Boum, Xavier

Tyger Campbell, UCLA

Marcus Carr, Texas

Yuri Collins, St. Louis

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Kendric Davis, Memphis

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Ryan Falkbrenner, Creighton

Darius McGhee, Liberty

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Isaiah Wong, Miami

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.