Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's: How to watch Tuesday's WCC Championship game

After splitting their first two meetings and sharing the regular-season conference title, No. 9 Gonzaga and No. 16 Saint Mary's meet again for the WCC Championship.

LAS VEGAS — It will be a Top 25 matchup for the West Coast Conference Tournament Championship as the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Saint Mary's Gaels meet on Tuesday night.

Gonzaga shared the regular season WCC championship with Saint Mary's after the two teams each finished 14-2 in conference play. However, the Zags ended up with the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament because the Gaels had a higher NET ranking.

The teams split their regular season meetings. Saint Mary's won at home in overtime in February. Since then, Gonzaga has won eight straight games, including a victory over the Gaels a week and a half ago.

Both teams could improve their seeding in the NCAA Tournament with a win. ESPN projects Gonzaga as a No. 3 seed, but there is talk that the Zags could jump up to a No. 2 seed by Selection Sunday. Saint Mary's is currently a No. 5 seed, according to ESPN.

Game time, channel, and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Saint Mary's game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs Saint Mary's WCC Championship basketball game starts at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The game will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The game will air nationally on ESPN. The game will also stream online via ESPN.com.

Bulldogs vs Gaels

Both Gonzaga and Saint Mary's are locks for the NCAA Tournament but there is a lot to be gained in this WCC Championship game.

First is the Championship itself. The two teams shared the regular-season title and split their season series. Whichever team wins this game would be the undisputed champion of the WCC this year.

Both teams would also like to improve their seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Whichever team wins will get another quality victory on their resume which could be the difference in moving up or down the bracket.

