Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s: How to watch Saturday’s college basketball game

The top spot in the West Coast Conference (along with seeding in the NCAA Tournament) is on the line as No 12 Gonzaga travels to No. 18 Saint Mary’s.

MORAGA, Calif — After an early season schedule that included teams like Purdue, Alabama, Texas, and other top programs, perhaps no game is more important to the Gonzaga men’s basketball team than Saturday’s matchup.

No. 12 Gonzaga travels to No. 18 Saint Mary’s for the first matchup between the conference rivals of the season. The Gaels sit a game ahead of the Zags in the West Coast Conference, but the Zags can put themselves back in the driver’s seat with a win on the road.

Both teams are also fighting for seeding in the NCAA Tournament. A win for the Zags (19-4) means another quality victory, while a loss would likely drop the team below Saint Mary’s (20-4) in next week’s AP Top 25 Rankings.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s basketball game starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4. The game will air on ESPN. Streaming will be available on Watch ESPN.

Bulldogs vs Gaels

The rivalry between Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s has perhaps never been hotter than it is right now.

For Gonzaga, this will be the sixth game this season against a ranked opponent. The Zags are just 2-3 in those games this season. Gonzaga could use another quality win to shore up its case ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Mary’s has played only two ranked opponents this season, losing to Houston and beating San Diego State. The Gaels need to prove that they can play with the best teams in college basketball. A win against the Zags would certainly help them make their case.

The two teams will face each other once again, this time in the Kennel on Feb. 25.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

