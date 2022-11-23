Gonzaga vs Portland State: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs face Portland State in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. The Zags will look to build off their win over Kentucky.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-1) face Portland State (2-2) on Thanksgiving Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Ore.

Gonzaga is heavily favored against the Vikings, and comes into the game after its most impressive win of the season, rolling over Kentucky 88-72 in Spokane.

The Bulldogs could end up facing No. 24 Purdue and No. 8 Duke in later rounds, but the team needs to make sure it doesn’t overlook Portland State.

One area the Zags will look to improve is turnovers which have cost them early in the season.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Portland State game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs Portland State basketball game tips off at 9:30 p.m. pacific time on Thursday, November 24. Fans can watch the game on ESPN. The game will also stream on Watch ESPN.

The game will be played at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

Bulldogs vs Vikings

Expect there to be a lot of energy in the arena for this opening-round matchup of the Phil Knight Legacy. Portland State will be playing in their hometown, while the Zags are expected to bring a lot of fans along with them from Spokane.

Gonzaga is expected to win big over the Vikings, as the game could be the one break the Bulldogs get in a tough stretch of games.

Gonzaga is in the midst of its toughest non-conference schedule ever. Over a seven-game span, the Zags could potentially play six currently ranked teams, including No. 25 Michigan State, No. 11 Texas, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 24 Purdue, No. 7 Duke, and No. 5 Baylor.

Gonzaga is coming off an 88-72 win over Kentucky, the Bulldogs' most impressive win of the season. Rasir Bolton, Drew Timme, and Julian Strawther each scored 20 or more points. The Bulldogs shot 56% from the field.

The Vikings are coming off a 79-66 win at Oregon State. The team is led in scoring by Jorell Saterfield who is averaging 17.5 points per game.

This is the 27th meeting between Gonzaga and Portland State but the first time the teams have played since 2008.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 24-27: Gonzaga at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament (Portland) Nov. 24: Gonzaga vs Portland State Nov. 25: Gonzaga vs Purdue or West Virginia Nov 27: TBD

Dec. 2: Gonzaga vs Baylor (Sioux Falls, SD)

Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs Kent State

Dec. 9: Gonzaga vs Washington

Dec. 12: Gonzaga vs Northern Illinois

Dec. 17: Gonzaga vs Alabama (Birmingham, AL)

Dec. 20: Gonzaga vs Montana

Dec. 28: Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon

Dec. 31: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

Jan. 5: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Jan. 7: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)

Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland

Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount

Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific

Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland

Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

