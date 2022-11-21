Gonzaga drops to No. 6 in latest AP Poll, lowest rank in nearly 3 years

Gonzaga faced two ranked teams in the past week, losing on the road at Texas while beating Kentucky in Spokane.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men’s basketball team dropped to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll released on Monday.

The Zags had been ranked at No. 2 since the start of the season but fell four spots after some mixed results in the past week. Gonzaga lost big to Texas but beat a highly-ranked Kentucky team in Spokane on Sunday.

For most teams, dropping to a No. 6 ranking this early in the season would be no big deal, but for the Zags, the ranking ends the team’s 51-week streak inside the top five of the AP Poll. The last time Gonzaga was ranked outside the top 5 was Dec. 9, 2019, when they were also ranked No. 6.

Gonzaga now turns to the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland. Gonzaga opens against Portland State on Thursday and could face No. 24 Purdue and No. 8 Duke in later rounds.

Texas jumped to No. 4 after beating Gonzaga, while Kentucky dropped to No. 12 following two losses last week. North Carolina held on to the top spot in the poll.

Watch Locked on Zags on KREM 2+. New episodes post daily. Click here to learn how to add KREM 2+ to Roku and Fire TV.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.