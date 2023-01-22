Gonzaga men’s basketball plummets to No. 14 in AP Poll following upset loss

The Gonzaga men dropped eight spots in the latest AP Poll after a loss to LMU at home. The Gonzaga women also fell one spot

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team finds themselves in an unusual spot this late in the basketball season. AP voters dropped the Zags eight spots all the way down to No. 14 in the latest AP Basketball poll after the Zags lost to Loyola Marymount at home, 68-67.

The loss snapped a 75-game home winning streak for Gonzaga which was tied for the eighth-longest in Division I history.

The Zags bounced back on Saturday night, winning on the road at Pacific 99-90. Drew Timme scored 38 points in the game, including 18 straight points during on stretch, to lead Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs are now 17-4 overall on the season and 6-1 in conference play. The Zags play just one game this coming week, a matchup at Portland on Saturday.

With the loss to LMU, Gonzaga’s path to a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament becomes very difficult, if not impossible at this point. The latest bracket prediction on NCAA.com has Gonzaga earning a No. 3 seed.

Saint Mary’s (18-4), who leads the Zags in the WCC standings, entered the poll at No. 22 this week.

Purdue jumped back into the top spot in the poll, followed by Alabama, Houston, Tennessee, and Kansas State.

Gonzaga Women's Basketball

The Gonzaga women's basketball team also dropped in their latest AP Poll, despite two more wins last week. The Zags have now won 12 games in a row.

The Gonzaga women are ranked No. 17 in the latest AP Poll. The team is 19-2 overall this season and undefeated in WCC play.

The Zags return home this week for two games, Loyola Marymount takes on the Gonzaga women at 6 p.m. on Thursday, while Pepperdine visits the Kennel on Saturday at 2 p.m.

