Gonzaga legend Dan Dickau's jersey retired

Dickau became Gonzaga's first first-team Associated Press All-American in the 2001-2002 season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Dan Dickau's jersey is officially up in the rafters at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Dickau's No. 21 jersey was retired before Thursday night's Gonzaga men's basketball game against San Francisco.

Dickau spent two seasons with the Bulldogs after transferring from Washington. He became Gonzaga's first first-team Associated Press All-American in the 2001-2002 season. He was also named the WCC player of the Year in that same season. Dickau led Gonzaga to a No. 6 national ranking and led the team to a then program record 29 wins.

Dickau averaged 20.1 points and 5.3 assists per game in his time wearing a Gonzaga uniform. He holds Gonzaga records for minutes per game, assists per game and a season record for three pointers made with 117 in 2001.

He was drafted in the first round of the 2002 NBA draft with the 28th pick by the Sacramento Kings. He spent his NBA career as a journeyman, being traded eight times.

Dickau spends much of his time in the Kennel still, as he serves as a color commentator for many Gonzaga games.

Dan Dickau. Immortal as a Zag. 2️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ubKsDYGFhO — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) February 10, 2023

