Gonzaga vs San Francisco: How to watch Thursday’s college basketball game

Gonzaga returns home to face San Francisco on Thursday night, in the first game since the Bulldogs lost at Saint Mary’s.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 16 Gonzaga men’s basketball team will look to rebound on Thursday night, as the team needs every win it can get to ensure a higher seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Zags face San Francisco at home on Thursday night in an unfamiliar position, ranked second in the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga rallied late to beat San Francisco earlier this season, 77-75, but the Dons were in control for most of the game.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-San Francisco game is on, here are the details.

The Gonzaga vs San Francisco basketball game starts at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 9. The game will air on ESPN2. Streaming will be available on Watch ESPN.

Bulldogs vs Dons

Gonzaga has a lot to prove as it closes out the season. The Bulldogs are now 19-5 overall on the season and 8-2 in conference play. That’s a good record, but below the expectations many fans have put on the program.

Gonzaga now trails Saint Mary’s in both conference rankings and the AP poll.

The Zags need to prove to the NCAA Tournament selection committee that they are a better team than they have looked like in the past few weeks. Most bracket predictions have Gonzaga slotted as a number four seed. They would love to move up, but more importantly, they want to make sure they don’t slide any further.

As for Thursday night’s game, it could be a tough matchup for Gonzaga. San Francisco nearly beat the Zags when the two teams last met. The Dons held Drew Timme to 11 points on 3-for-16 shooting.

San Francisco (15-11) is a longshot to make the NCAA Tournament but are hoping a strong finish will allow them to extend their season, perhaps in the NIT.

Before the game, Gonzaga will retire the No.21 jersey of guard Dan Dickau (2000-2002). He was the first Gonzaga player to earn first-team All-American recognition in 2002.

