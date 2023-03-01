Gonzaga Bulldogs up to No. 8 in latest College Basketball Poll

The Zags moved up one spot, jumping past Arizona, who lost to WSU over the weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team is moving up once again in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 8, up one spot from last week.

Gonzaga notched two tight wins last week on the road. On Thursday, Gonzaga rallied for a 77-75 win at San Francisco. Rasir Bolton scored on a follow-up shot with 7 seconds left to seal the win for the Zags. On Saturday, Gonzaga won 81-76 at Santa Clara, behind a career-high 20 points from Nolan Hickman.

Gonzaga has won nine in a row and is now 14-3 on the season with the losses coming to Purdue, Texas, and Baylor.

The Zags remain on the road playing at BYU on Thursday before returning home on Saturday for a matchup with Portland.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Jan. 5: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Jan. 7: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)

Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland

Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount

Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific

Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland

Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

