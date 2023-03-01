Gonzaga Bulldogs up to No. 8 in latest College Basketball Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team is moving up once again in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 8, up one spot from last week.
Gonzaga notched two tight wins last week on the road. On Thursday, Gonzaga rallied for a 77-75 win at San Francisco. Rasir Bolton scored on a follow-up shot with 7 seconds left to seal the win for the Zags. On Saturday, Gonzaga won 81-76 at Santa Clara, behind a career-high 20 points from Nolan Hickman.
Gonzaga has won nine in a row and is now 14-3 on the season with the losses coming to Purdue, Texas, and Baylor.
The Zags remain on the road playing at BYU on Thursday before returning home on Saturday for a matchup with Portland.
Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule
- Jan. 5: Gonzaga at San Francisco
- Jan. 7: Gonzaga at Santa Clara
- Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)
- Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland
- Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount
- Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific
- Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland
- Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara
- Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s
- Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco
- Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)
- Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount
- Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine
- Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego
- Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s
- Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State
