SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women’s basketball team achieved its highest ever Associated Press poll ranking on Monday.

The team jumped three spots to No. 14 on the Week 10 AP poll. This trumps the previous high of No. 15 set in March 2010.

Identical twins and Gonzaga women’s basketball forwards Jenn and Leanne Wirth also celebrated their birthday on the historic day.

Last week, the women’s basketball team defeated both St. Mary’s and Pacific at home, with a 74-62 win over the Gaels and a 88-65 win over Pacific.

Gonzaga senior Zykera Rice was also named the West Coast Conference Player of the week for the second-straight week on Monday. The Tacoma native averaged 18.5 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per game against the Gaels and Pacific.

On Thursday against St. Mary’s, Rice finished with 16 points and was perfect from the line. Rice also helped the Bulldogs overcome their largest first-quarter deficit of the season to beat the Pacific Tigers. She finished with a game-high tying 21 points.

The team remains undefeated in WCC play with a program-best 15-1 record.

Gonzaga men’s basketball rose to No. 5 on the Associated Press college basketball poll on Monday after defeating the Santa Clara Broncos 91-48 on Saturday night. The Zags were sitting at No. 7 on the week 9 poll.

RELATED: Gonzaga rises to No. 5 on AP college basketball poll

Gonzaga women’s basketball will face off against Portland on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga men’s basketball will take on the Pacific Tigers Thursday night at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

RELATED: Gonzaga WBB Kicks off 2018-19 Season at Numerica Fan Fest