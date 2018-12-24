Gonzaga rose to No. 5 on the on the Associated Press college basketball poll on Monday.

The Zags were sitting at No. 7 on the last poll of 2018.

Gonzaga was ranked No. 1 in the week 5 poll and No. 4 in the week 6 poll. After losing to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, the Zags dropped to No. 8.

Gonzaga beat the Santa Clara Broncos (9-7) 91-48 on Saturday night

Duke (11-1) leads the most recent poll, followed by Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

Gonzaga will take on the Pacific Tigers on Thursday night at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

