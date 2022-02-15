Gonzaga headed to Thanksgiving tournament with Duke, Florida, Purdue and more teams in 2022

Bulldogs fans might be spending Thanksgiving in the City of Roses, as Gonzaga has agreed to play in a stacked tournament sponsored by Nike.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team could face some big competition early next season, as It has agreed to compete for the Phil Knight Legacy men’s title in 2022.

The tournament field announced on Tuesday includes Gonzaga, Duke, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia, and Xavier.

The tournament will be held in Portland over Thanksgiving weekend, on Nov. 24, 25, and 27. Each team will play one game per day in a bracket-style format. Games will be held at Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and Chiles Center at the University of Portland.

A schedule, brackets, and ticker information will be announced at a later date. Fans can sign up now for presale information at rosequarter.com/hoops.

Gonzaga is currently ranked number one in the country in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Purdue is ranked number five, and Duke ranked ninth. According to tournament organizers, the teams in the tournament have combined for 199 NCAA Tournament appearances, 29 Final Fours, and 7 NCAA titles.

If Gonzaga ends up playing Duke in the tournament, it will be a rematch of their Thanksgiving matchup this season in Las Vegas. Gonzaga lost that game 81-84. It is one of only two losses for the Bulldogs this season.

The tournament will also feature four women’s teams. Duke, Iowa, Oregon State, and UConn have all agreed to participate.