Gonzaga back on top in new AP men’s college basketball poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs are back on top of the latest AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Zags jumped past Auburn who lost last week.

Gonzaga is now 21-2 on the season and has won its last 14 games, including a win over a ranked Saint Mary’s on Saturday. This is GU’s 25th straight 20-win season, which is the second-longest active streak in the nation.

This is Gonzaga’s third time atop the poll this season. The Bulldogs started the year at number one but dropped as low as number five after loses to Duke and Alabama. Gonzaga rose back to the top of the AP poll in mid-January, only to fall back to number two, despite the team continuing to win.

The Coaches Poll has been consistent when it comes to ranking Gonzaga, keeping the team in the top spot since Jan. 17.

Here is the Top 5 in the AP Poll:

Gonzaga Auburn Arizona Kentucky Purdue

Here is how Gonzaga has ranked each week in the AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll:

Week 1: No. 1 (1,562 points)

Week 2: No. 1 (1,517 points)

Week 3: No. 1 (1,515 points)

Week 4: No. 3 (1,428 points)

Week 5: No. 5 (1,240 points)

Week 6: No. 5 (1,291 points)

Week 7: No. 4 (1,313 points)

Week 8: No. 4 (1,335 points)

Week 9: No. 4 (1,336 points)

Week 10: No. 2 (1,440 points)

Week 11: No. 1 (1,486 points)

Week 12: No. 2 (1,475 points)

Week 13: No. 2 (1,475 points)

Week 14: No. 2 (1,477 points)

Week 15: No. 1 (1,496 points)

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule