MINNEAPOLIS — Jalen Suggs unzipped his hoodie and revealed a shirt that said "Zag Up," and that's how Gonzaga men's basketball received a verbal commitment from the top 10 recruit in the 2020 class.

The guard is the highest ranked recruit to ever commit to the Zags.

Suggs announced his commitment on ESPN2.

"Mark Few is the best coach in the country," Suggs said. "What he does with his players and his point guards, I believe going into that system I can truly grow as a player."

Suggs will help replenish the Zags roster who will be losing two guards crucial to the current lineup in Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder next year.

There is still a chance he could decide to play professionally as this commitment doesn't set anything in stone. He's said to still be considering that option very seriously.

RELATED: Gonzaga makes a comeback to win against the Portland Pilots

RELATED: Gonzaga takes No. 1 spot on AP Top 25 poll for second week