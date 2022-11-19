Gonzaga vs Kentucky: How to watch Sunday’s college basketball game

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats meet in Spokane after a week that saw each team suffer an upset loss.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No.2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) face yet another tough test as they host No. 4 Kentucky (3-1) in Spokane. The game will be played at Spokane Arena rather than the Zags' usual homecourt in the Kennel.

The matchup features two of the top college basketball players in Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

Gonzaga is coming off a rough 93-74 loss to No. 11 Texas, where the team struggled with turnovers. The Longhorns were able to turn 15 Gonzaga turnovers in 27 points.

Kentucky cruised to an easy 106-63 win on Thursday against the South Carolina State Bulldogs, but earlier in the week dropped a double overtime game against Michigan State. Gonzaga beat the Spartans by one point in the Armed Forces Classic earlier this month.

Game time and how to watch

For those of you wondering what channel the Gonzaga-Kentucky game is on, here are the details:

The Gonzaga vs Kentucky basketball game tips off at 4:30 p.m. pacific time on Sunday, November 19. Fans can watch the game on ESPN. The game will also stream on Watch ESPN.

The game will be played at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.

Bulldogs vs Wildcats

While Gonzaga will be playing in their hometown of Spokane, the game is considered a neutral site game as it is being played in Spokane Arena. The Zags are 11-6 all-time inside the Spokane Arena but haven’t played there since 2014.

Gonzaga is in the midst of its toughest non-conference schedule ever. Over a seven-game span, the Zags could potentially play six currently ranked teams, including No. 25 Michigan State, No. 11 Texas, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 24 Purdue, No. 7 Duke, and No. 5 Baylor.

Gonzaga is coming off a 93-74 loss at Texas on Wednesday. Drew Timme scored 18 points and shot 7-of-10 from the field to lead the Zags. Timme also grabbed nine rebounds. Julian Strawther added 13 points in the loss.

Kentucky is led by Oscar Tshiebwe who is averaging 14 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats have already played two games this week, losing to Michigan State in double-overtime in the Champions Classic on Tuesday, 86-77. Two nights later, Kentucky beat South Carolina State 106-63.

Gonzaga and Kentucky have previously met only once when Kentucky beat Gonzaga in the 2002 Maui Invitational

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 20: Gonzaga vs Kentucky (Spokane Arena) (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 24-27: Gonzaga at Phil Knight Legacy Tournament (Portland) Nov. 24: Gonzaga vs Portland State Nov. 25: Gonzaga vs Purdue or West Virginia Nov 27: TBD

Dec. 2: Gonzaga vs Baylor (Sioux Falls, SD)

Dec. 5: Gonzaga vs Kent State

Dec. 9: Gonzaga vs Washington

Dec. 12: Gonzaga vs Northern Illinois

Dec. 17: Gonzaga vs Alabama (Birmingham, AL)

Dec. 20: Gonzaga vs Montana

Dec. 28: Gonzaga vs Eastern Oregon

Dec. 31: Gonzaga vs Pepperdine

Jan. 5: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Jan. 7: Gonzaga at Santa Clara

Jan. 12: Gonzaga at Brigham Young (BYU)

Jan. 14: Gonzaga vs Portland

Jan. 19: Gonzaga vs Loyola Marymount

Jan. 21: Gonzaga at Pacific

Jan. 28: Gonzaga at Portland

Feb. 2: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 4: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s

Feb. 9: Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Feb. 11: Gonzaga vs Brigham Young (BYU)

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount

Feb. 18: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 23: Gonzaga vs San Diego

Feb. 25: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Mar. 1: Gonzaga vs Chicago State

