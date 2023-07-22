'A fresh start': Marcus Adams Jr. commits to Gonzaga Bulldogs

After decommitting from Kansas, the four-star recruit announced his decision to join the Zags.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After decommitting from Kansas, four-star recruit Marcus Adams Jr. announced his decision to join the Zags after spending just a month with the Jayhawks.

Adams Jr. announced his decision via Twitter on Saturday tweeting 'A Fresh Start.' with an image of him in Gonzaga uniform.

Adams Jr. entered the transfer portal seven days ago after spending just a month in Lawrence. He was scheduled to visit Gonzaga the weekend of July 27th-29th, but has decided to choose the Bulldogs before taking his official visit.

Because Adams Jr. enrolled as a student at Kansas he had to enter the portal, rather than just decommitting. He had to request a release from his National Letter of Intent with Kansas to play for the upcoming season.

Gonzaga was among many teams who contacted Adams Jr. since he became available, a list that included Oregon, West Virginia, BYU, Boston College, and Missouri, among others.

Adams Jr. is a more long-term, developmental piece for the Zags, and the track record of developing players behind the scenes is top-notch in Spokane.

Adams Jr. is 6-foot-8 and is ranked No. 48 recruit in the class of 2023 by 247Sports.

Before his commitment to the Zags, Adams made it clear he had no ill feelings toward the fans or coaching staff at Kansas, but he did admit he never felt comfortable at Kansas or with his teammates, which led to his decision to look elsewhere.

