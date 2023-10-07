Gonzaga RHP Owen Wild drafted 213th overall in the MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays

Wild had 105 strikeouts in 95 innings for the Zags in 2023.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga junior right-handed pitcher Owen Wild was drafted 213th overall in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Wild was 4-7 with a 4.93 ERA in his junior season at Gonzaga. However, he struck out 105 batters in 95 innings of work.

Wild had a magnificent sophomore season at GU when he went 9-1 with a 3.03 ERA and struck out 83 batters in 74.1 innings of work.

This year, Wild's average velocity was down a tick, but he still held opponents to just a .279 batting average and threw his first career complete game on April 28th against Pacific.

Wild joins former Coug Kyle Manzardo in the Rays' system. Tampa Bay has the sixth-best farm system in baseball, according to MLB.com.

Wild's former Gonzaga teammate Alek Jacob has already been called up to the big leagues by the San Diego Padres, so Wild has a quick path to the majors to follow.

The 213th pick carries a contract slot value of $240,000.

If Wild does not sign with Tampa Bay, he could return to GU for his senior season, but it is likely Wild will begin his pro career.

