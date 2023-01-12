No. 8 Gonzaga rallies past BYU on Strawther's game-winner

Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to clinch the game for the Zags.

PROVO, Utah — Julian Strawther hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.8 seconds left to lift No. 8 Gonzaga to a 75-74 victory over BYU on Thursday night.

Drew Timme had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs. Anton Watson added 18 points and Strawther finished with 11 — including the game-winner.

Gonzaga (15-3, 4-0 WCC) overcame 34.5% shooting in the second half to rally for the win.

Spencer Johnson scored 18 points to lead BYU. Gideon George and Jaxon Robinson chipped in 17 points apiece for the Cougars. Johnson, George, and Robinson combined to make 12 3-pointers.

BYU (13-7, 3-2 WCC) lost to Gonzaga for the sixth straight time.

The Cougars staked out a quick 13-9 lead after Fousseyni Traore capped a 10-1 run by converting a 3-point play off a steal and slam. BYU soon fell behind while struggling to hold Gonzaga’s potent offensive attack in check.

Hot shooting helped Gonzaga carve out a double-digit lead late in the first half. The Bulldogs made 10 of 11 shots over a six-minute stretch and surged to a 37-27 lead over BYU. Watson accounted for four of the baskets.

Gonzaga shot 56% from the field overall before halftime.

BYU erased the deficit after halftime behind a flurry of 3-pointers. Johnson buried a pair of 3-pointers to ignite a 18-4 run that gave the Cougars a 66-56 lead. He and Robinson combined to make six 3-pointers over a 10-minute stretch to help BYU surge ahead of the Bulldogs again.

Gonzaga chipped away at the lead and finally went ahead on Strawther’s 3-pointer in the final seconds. Watson blocked a 3-point field goal attempt by Johnson as time ran out.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: Cold shooting in the second half nearly doomed the Bulldogs but they extended their winning streak in the month of January to 35 games.

BYU: The Cougars were lethal from 3-point range for much of the game, going 13-of-25 from long distance.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga hosts Portland on Saturday.

BYU hosts Pepperdine on Saturday.

