Gonzaga men's basketball vs Grand Canyon Preview

Everyone expects Gonzaga to win. But this is March Madness, and anything can happen.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — As we know, Gonzaga earned a three seed in the West Region and will face 14th seeded Grand Canyon. Everyone expects Gonzaga to win. But, this is March Madness, and anything can happen.

"We can't take games for granted. We can't just come in, you know, thinking we're the best team, you know, we're just gonna go on and win easily because they had to fight to get here," said senior guard Rasir Bolton. "You know, they did some pretty miraculous stuff to get to this point, and I'm sure they're not coming here just to lay down and lose. So, we definitely got to lock in."

"They're experienced. And again, they're hungry, Right. I mean, you know, I think they've been hearing about and watching and seeing Gonzaga over all these years. So I mean, obviously they are hungry to knock us off. So that's a dangerous combination," said Gonzaga head coach Mark Few.

"I feel like our mentality is, you know, similar to the mentality that we've had this entire year. You know, we know who they are, but we know who we are as well. So we're just excited," said Grand Canyon sophomore guard Ray Harrison.

The key for Gonzaga in this matchup will be slowing down the Lopes guards, three of which are averaging double-figures a game. The star of them all is Ray Harrison who is averaging 17.7 points per game.

"He's kind of the engine of their team. He can do a lot of great things," said redshirt junior guard Malachi Smith. "We've played a lot of great guards throughout the year. So, you don't have to try to you know, do anything different or spectacular. We just have to play, you know, play our game."

An interesting note for this matchup. Grand Canyon's flight out to Denver didn't have all their luggage on it originally. So, they were without all of their basketball equipment. Something the Lopes have made the most of.

Oh boy. Tough break for Gonzaga’s opponent 😳 https://t.co/ooHviKxzxu — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) March 15, 2023

"It actually worked out. It was good for us because everybody got a new pair of shoes. So it was good," said Harrison with a laugh.

Gonzaga and Grand Canyon tip-off at 4:35 pacific time on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.