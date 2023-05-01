Yvonne Ejim leads No. 16 Gonzaga women past Saint Mary's 82-57

Ejim scores 24 points. All five Gonzaga starters scored in double figures.

MORAGA, Calif. — Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points to lead all five starters in double figures and No. 16 Gonzaga rolled to its 12th straight win with an 82-57 victory over Saint Mary's on Saturday.

Ejim’s layup capped an early 11-0 run that gave Gonzaga a 15-4 lead. She had 10 in the first quarter when Gonzaga went 11 for 18 and took a 26-17 lead. She had 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting at halftime, staking the Bulldogs to a 41-27 lead.

Kaylynne Truong had 14 points and five assists for the Bulldogs (19-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference). Brynna Maxwell, the nation's top 3-point shooter at 53.3%, had 12 points but went 2 of 7 behind the arc. McKayla Williams added 11 points and Eliza Hollingsworth 10.

Taycee Wedin scored 21 points for the Gaels (10-10, 4-5), who never led.

Ejim was 9-of-12 shooting, plus 6 of 6 from the foul line, as Gonzaga finished at 50% with eight 3-pointers. Saint Mary's shot 39% with five 3-pointers.