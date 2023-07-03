Gonzaga's all time leading scorer Drew Timme signs deal with Milwaukee Bucks

Timme scored 2,307 points in his collegiate career and was the back to back WCC player of the year.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga's all time leading scorer has a new home. According to The Athletic, Drew Timme has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. An Exhibit 10 deal is a league minimum salary contract that can be turned into a two-way deal if done before the season begins.

Timme had one of the greatest careers in Gonzaga history. He scored a program record 2,307 points and 910 field goals. He also set the national record for most games with 20 or more points in the NCAA Tournament at 10.

He also owns Gonzaga records for points scored, field goals made, free throws made and rebounds in the NCAA Tournament.

Timme averaged career highs of 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during his senior season.

He scored a career high 38 points against Pacific on January 21st and was named the back to back WCC player of the year. Timme was the first back to back player of the year in the conference since Blake Stepp in 2005.

Timme scored 36 points against UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen this past season which is tied for the most points ever scored by a Zag in an NCAA Tournament game.

Timme was also a two time second team AP All American and in his senior season, he led GU in points, rebounds and blocks. He also recorded 10 double doubles as a senior.

Timme finishes his college career with an astonishing 121-13 record.

